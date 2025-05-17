Exhausted Metro loses across the river, 2:0

May 17, 2025 2:0 NY City New York

Moralez

05.17.25 · League When facing an incredibly exhausting schedule -- nine games in May, playing every possible midweek, Sandro Schwarz has elected to do... not much. Oh sure, there was some rotation, but minimal, with nothing to show for it. After failing three days ago in Nashville, Metro was never really in the game in Queens, losing to the blue neighbors, 2:0. Omar Valencia's yellow suspension forced Schwarz to play Raheem Edwards. Kyle Duncan stepped in at right back for Cameron Harper, Peter Stroud for Daniel Edelman, Dennis Gjengaar for Wiki Carmona... so, some rotation, in theory. The supposed "big guns", Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have been ever-present from the start, except in the Open Cup game. And it showed. As good as both have been numerous times this year, they could do nothing today on the Smurfs' cramped field. Metro's attack went back to its anemic shell, failing to produce anything of substance for the entirety of the match. The neighbors scored in the 13th minute on a rocket from outside the box that Carlos Coronel could be nothing about. The Metro keeper did well to thwart a breakaway minutes later, coming out and cutting the angle, but that was his last acclaim of the day. Five minutes into the second half, Coronel played a heavy ball directly onto an attacker outside the box, and the Smurfs easily converted to make it 2:0. And that was it. Metro could do nothing the rest of the way, with the only creativity coming from Cameron Harper. Alas, he alone cannot produce. Schwarz finally decided to give Forsberg a rest by taking him out in the 77th. EMCM played the entire match. So now, another two-game week, but this one starts with the Open Cup game. Clearly, we will see some rotation here... running your best players into the ground is not gonna end well, Herr Schwarz.