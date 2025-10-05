Magical mighty Metro guts gloomy Galaxy, 7:0!

May 10, 2025 7:0 New York Los Angeles Choupo-Moting 2

Forsberg 2

Harper

Gjengaar

Yamane(OG)

05.10.25 · League This is not going to be "revenge", Sandro Schwarz made clear before the game. Last year is last year; this is a different Metro team, a different Galaxy team... A very, very different Galaxy team. So no, it wasn't revenge. It was an obliteration, a smothering, a record romp, 7:0. It tied for the largest win in team history (7:0 over NYCFC in 2016, duh), was the biggest home win in home history (6:0 over RSL in 2006), and the biggest win at the stadium formerly known as Red Bull Arena (5:0 over Toronto in 2011). But let's get to the recap! Daniel Edelman, who played a half hour off the bench in the Open Cup, finally made his way back to the starting lineup, and the difference was immediately felt. His quick decision-making really demonstrated his value to the club. But Edelman is not gonna score many goals... for that we have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Emil Forsberg. It started in the 7th minute, when Forsberg, just above the semicircle, left it for Choupo-Moting. EMCM made his way into the box, evaded three defenders, and set a low shot that was touched by keeper Jon McCarthy but still rolled into the back of the net. Nine minutes later, it was Forsberg's turn. Omar Valencia, who has been improving by leaps and bounds week after week, sent a through ball to the Swede. Forsberg beat the offside trap, and, one-on-one vs McCarthy, slammed the ball to the short side. Choupo-Moting wasn't done, collecting his first Metro brace in the 31st. Forsberg once again played provider, sending a perfect pass into the box that bounced into EMCM's path. Even though the Cameroonian had a defender on him, he had no trouble converting from close range. Five minutes after the break, Forsberg converted a magnificent free kick into the upper right corner to complete a 2+2 game... and the rout was on. The fifth came in the 68th, when Dennis Gjengaar pounced on a bad clearance. McCarthy came out to deflect the attempt, but Cameron Harper converted into the empty net. The sixth came in the 88th, when Wiktor Bogacz centered to Gjengaar at the top of the box. The Norwegian's low shot pierced the bottom right of the net. The Galaxy actually scored, three minutes into injury time. Unfortunately for them, it was in their own net. Miki Yamane, pressured by Harper, sent the ball back, and beat his own keeper. No, it wasn't revenge. But it was sweet!