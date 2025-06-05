Metro springs to opening win in Open Cup, 4:1

May 6, 2025 1:4 Col Springs New York Fontana Sofo 2

Gjengaar

Nealis 05.06.25 · Open Cup When the Open Cup draw came out, it seemed rather unfortunate: Metro was the lone East team shifted to the West, and had to travel to the USL champions and play at high altitude. Fortunately, these USL champions proved to be no match for a (supposed) major league side, as Metro easily beat Colorado Springs, 4:1. Instead of dipping to the bottom of the roster, as many MLS coaches do in the Open Cup opening rounds, Sandro Schwarz went with the middle, starting a crew of mostly second-stringers with some usual starters mixed in (Noah Eile, Peter Stroud). It was a player who looks to have solidified his spot in the starting lineup that broke through: Mohammed Sofo. The Ghanaian opened the scoring in the 16th minute after taking a pass from Alexander Hack, wheeling around the box to beat multiple defenders, then sending a shot into the lower right corner. Sofo got his second a minute before the break, when he was sprung by Eile, beating the offside trap. The Springs keeper rushed out of the net to stop the breakaway, but Sofo shot from the edge of the box to double his tally. Metro made it almost academic in the 64th. With lots of bodies in the box, Wiktor Bogacz (who, sadly, did not show he can compete against even minor league competition) passed on the shot, with the ball going to Raheem Edwards. The Canadian found Dennis Gjengaar, whose laser pierced the upper right corner. The hosts got one back in the 74th, but Metro put it to bed five minutes from time. Sub Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting laid it off for Sean Nealis, and the big defender, of all people, placed it into the net. Well, this was a nice break from recent MLS incompetence. And at least the next Open Cup game will be at home... Lineup: Marcucci, Edwards, Hack, Parker, Eile, Gjengaar, Donkor, Stroud, Carmona, Sofo, Bogacz. Subs: Edelman, Nealis, Forsberg, Hall, Choupo-Moting.