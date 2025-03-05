Slow Metro slammed by Miami, 4:1

May 3, 2025 4:1 Miami New York Picault

Weigandt

Suarez

Messi Sofo 05.03.25 · League Here is what annoys us: Miami could be had. The scoreline, 4:1, was not exactly flattering to Metro, but this was not the onslaught they were subjected to in the same fixture a year ago. No, it's unlikely they would have won this, even if the borderline VAR calls went their way... but it once again puts light on this season's biggest problem: Metro is too slow. No, we are not clamoring for the heyday of Gerhard Struber, with aimless running and countless long balls hoping to force the defense into mistakes. (That did not exactly result in many goals either.) But this team has looked static week after week. Time and again, the opponent give Metro space to do something with the ball. They simply can't. It's no coincidence that the last three goals have come off corner kicks. At least we're still good at those. So let's get to the VAR calls. Miami scored in the 9th minute, after Wiki Carmona failed to clear the ball from the left corner. The initial pass, prior to the mistake, looked to be offside, but the goal stood. In the 30th, a Miami goal was initially called offside but was reversed. And then, nine minutes later, no VAR intervention was needed to make it 3:0. Metro's song was sang. But then, something strange happened. In the 43rd, Omar Valencia swung the ball from a right-sided corner kick that Mohammed Sofo redirected on the opposite endline, saving it from going out and somehow curving it into the net. (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got a touch on the ball as it was going into the net and initially got credit for the goal.) From that point on and halfway into the second half... Metro had their will with Miami. Alas, that did not result in a single goal or even a good opportunity in the box. (Quality long shots by Valencia and Peter Stroud were all Metro got.) It's not that Metro can't break down defenses (that's part of it, obviously), it's that they move too slow when opportunities arise. It didn't work against DC, it didn't work against Montreal, it didn't work against Miami, and it's not gonna work against anyone. They win the ball, there is a chance for a break, and... they slow it down. And when someone named Lionel Messi made it 4:1 in the 67th minute, even those opportunities dried out, and so did the game. Sure, Lewis Morgan will return, and Cameron Harper will return, which will make the offense more dynamic. And sure, Metro made MLS Cup last year despite being spanked by Miami. But we don't like what we're seeing. Metro is just too slow.