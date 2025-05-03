Andy Rojas called up to first team again

May 3, 2025 The New York Red Bulls have added NYRB II midfielder Andy Rojas to a short-term agreement ahead of their match against Inter Miami CF, the club announced today. Rojas, 19, is in his first season with New York Red Bulls II after joining via loan from C.S. Herediano this past offseason. Rojas has made five appearances for NYRB II this season. He made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in New York's 1-0-win against Atlanta United 2 on March 7 to open up the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Rojas scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal in the victory. The Grecia, Costa Rica native spent the last three seasons with Herediano, where he made 85 career appearances and recorded 15 goals and six assists. Rojas won the 2024-25 Primera Division Apertura Playoff and also the 2024-25 Costa Rican Cup with Herediano. He has also featured for the Costa Rica National Team, where he has made seven career appearances. He scored in his debut match against Saint Kitts and Nevis in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match and became the youngest Costa Rican player to score a goal in a World Cup Qualifier at 18 years, 184 days old.