RBNY II overcomes Orlando, 4:2

Kasule 04.27.25 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II defeated Orlando City B, 4-2, on Sunday night at Osceola Heritage Park. New York opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Adri Mehmeti drove a pass to the top of the box to Ibrahim Kasule, who slipped a ball through to forward Tanner Rosborough. Rosborough took two touches towards the endline and struck a shot into the bottom left corner. Red Bulls II doubled their lead in the 23rd minute. Kasule dropped a pass to Aiden Jarvis, who took a touch and struck a shot from 30 yards out into the bottom right corner. Jarvis scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal. Orlando bounced back in the 39th minute when John Solis curled a free kick from the top of the box into the top right corner. New York added to their lead shortly before halftime in the 44th minute. Steven Sserwadda won a ball and played a lateral ball to Nehuen Benedetti. Benedetti drove the ball forty yards to the top of the box. He took a shot that was deflected by a defender. The midfielder gathered the rebound and drilled a shot into the bottom right corner. Benedetti scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal. Orlando responded in the 61st minute. Justin Ellis intercepted a pass on the top of New York's box and laced a shot into the bottom left corner. Red Bulls II sealed off the win in the 95th minute. Andy Rojas took a touch in the box and was tripped from behind by an Orlando defender to draw a penalty kick. Kasule stepped up to the spot and converted his attempt into the bottom left corner. Kasule scored his 24th career league goal. The Buikwe, Uganda native is tied with Brandon Allen for the most career league goals in club history.