Dylan Nealis out for at least eight weeks

New York Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis suffered a hamstring injury in New York's match against D.C. United on Saturday, April 19. Nealis will be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks.

Nealis, 26, is in his fourth season with the Red Bulls, where he has made 85 career MLS appearances for the club and has recorded seven assists. Nealis set new single-season career-highs in games played (30), games started (25), minutes played (2,331), and assists (4) last season. This season, Nealis has appeared in eight matches and has logged 608 minutes played.