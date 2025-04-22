Felipe Carballo option not to be picked up?

April 22, 2025 When Felipe Carballo's arrival from Brazil's Gremio was announced last year, the details were rather curious: he would come on loan with an option to buy. The curious part was the timing of that option: Metro would have to exercise it by July 2025, meaning midseason. According to Bola VIP, that option will not be exercised. It would cost RBNY an extra $4.5 million to keep Carballo, on top of the 500K they already paid for this loan. Despite being better than the average MLS central midfielder, Carballo is not exactly worth $5 million: he is not that much better than the average MLS central midfielder. So it would make sense to let him go... provided that Metro has a replacement lined up. (Hey, Frankie Amaya is available!) Last season, Carballo became the first player in team history to score his first two goals in the playoffs, with game winners in Columbus and at NY City. Those are his only goal sin MLS so far, but he has tallied two assists.