Metro settles for scoreless tie with 10-man Orlando

April 12, 2025 0:0 Orlando New York



04.12.25 · League Metro had to suffer through one-way traffic, was the benefactor of a fortunate red card, and then just couldn't piece it all together in Orlando. The scoreless tie was far from the worst result, but does seem like another missed opportunity. Daniel Edelman suffered a knock, so he missed a start for the first time all year. Ronald Donkor came in his stead, and Peter Stroud returned as well for the supposedly strong Donkor-Stroud-Felipe Carballo central triangle. We say "supposedly" because Donkor was so poor that Sandro Schwarz removed him just before halftime, choosing not to wait for the break. Carlos Coronel had to be called upon time and again in the first half, making his first point-blank save less than two minutes in. He later bravely stripped the ball in the penalty area, had another save on a point-blank header, and truly was the only player who kept Metro in the match. Metro did put the ball in the net five minutes in, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was correctly ruled offside. And that was it for the entire first half, as Metro was completely run over (Edelman was missed), and could not do anything with the ball. The game changed in the 56th minute, when Rodrigo Schlegel got his second yellow for a high boot. All of the sudden, Metro had the numerical advantage. Alas, Orlando packed nine behind the ball, and Metro just couldn't break through. Cameron Harper, finally making his return from injury late in the match, provided the spark that was needed, barely missing with a cross to EMCM and a pass through the box that just missed its target. Then, in injury time, Omar Valencia was found all alone at the top of the box... Only to pause and muff the chance. Despite being up a man for a long time, Metro ended up with only one shot on goal, and an easy save at that. Clearly, something has to be done about this team's attack... or we'll be doomed to more missed opportunities. Lineup: Coronel, Valencia, Eile, Parker, Nealis, Donkor, Carballo, Stroud, Forsberg, Ngoma, Choupo-Moting. Subs: Carmona, Hall, Harper, Bogacz.