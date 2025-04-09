Irish defender Shane Duffy linked

Of all the possible player profiles that could be linked to Metro, an over-30 international center back? That seems incredibly unlikely, and yet Talk Norwich City reports that RBNY has an offer "on the table" for Shane Duffy.

Duffy, 33, is currently with Norwich City in the Championship. He has also played, among other teams, for Everton, Blackburn, Brighton, Celtic, and Fulham. He's been capped 61 times for Ireland... and, yeah, he would take an international spot on a team that is out of them, and be a central defender on a team with three or four (depending how you feel about Alexander Hack and Tim Parker) quality central defenders.

If Metro was going to sign an old player with Premier League experience, perhaps a striker is available instead?