Changed Metro extinguishes Fire, 2:1

April 5, 2025 2:1 New York Chicago Ngoma

Choupo-Moting Bamba 04.05.25 · League It's pretty obvious that Sandro Schwarz was pissed off after last week's game. Changes were wholesale: the formation shifted to a four-man backline, and five new players entered the starting lineup. The move paid off, as two quick goals at the end of the first half led Metro to a 2:1 comeback win over Chicago. Perhaps the most surprising starter was Tim Parker, in for usual vice captain Sean Nealis. Also in were Omar Valencia, Felipe Carballo, Mohamed Sofo, and Serge Ngoma. The latter was making his first start since 2022, and only his second overall. Metro had the run of play early, pressing high and setting up dangerous situations. Gradually, the Fire started to come into the game, and scored off a bad mistake in the 32nd. A really awful turnover by Carballo in midfield sent Chicago the other way, Metro defense failed to recover, and Carlos Coronel was beaten. It didn't take Metro too long to respond. Nine minutes later, a perfect pass from Noah Eile split numerous Fire midfielders and found Valencia on the left flank. The Panamanian, who had been absolutely wasteful prior to that point, took it further upfield and sent a cross into the box. Ngoma ran in from behind and sent a perfect header into the net. It was Metro's goal #1600 in all competitions. The final goal came in first half injury time, as Metro won the ball and Emil Forsberg sprung Dylan Nealis into the box. The defender was immediately tackled, and an obvious penalty was cheekily looped up the middle by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Early in the second, Sofo looked to have scored on a breakaway, but was correctly called offside. Metro's best chance otherwise came when Nealis the Younger missed the net from close range off a Forsberg free kick. A glorious goal-front save by Coronel three minutes from time was the highlight of the last, nervy part of the game. But even "Big, Strong, Fast" Tom Barlow, who came in on the hour mark, couldn't produce anything for the visitors. We're pretty sure Herr Schwarz will not be pissed off about this one.