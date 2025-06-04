RBNY II takes care of Chicago, 3:2

Cassano 04.06.25 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II defeated Chicago Fire FC II, 3-2, at MSU Soccer Park on MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 4. New York opened the scoring in the 14th minute, as Matthew Dos Santos ripped a left-footed shot off a free kick opportunity that curled over the wall and into the near post. Dos Santos recorded his first professional goal. Chicago equalized shortly after the break, as Sam Williams slotted a centering pass from the end line to Dean Boltz, who flicked a right-footed shot into the back of the net in the 49th minute. Red Bulls II reclaimed the advantage in the 72nd minute as Nehuen Benedetti flicked a feed to Ibrahim Kasule, who played the ball to Julian Hall on the edge of the box. Hall collected the pass, turned, and ripped a right-footed shot into the far corner of the net. Benedetti made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in the match, entering as a substitute in the 57th minute. The home side doubled their advantage in the waning moments of the contest, as Kasule settled down a clear attempt off a corner kick in the 89th minute and sent a shot past the keeper from the edge of the box. Kasule recorded his first goal of the season and 23rd of his New York career, one shy of the club's all-time mark of 24 set by Brandon Allen. Chicago cut the deficit in half two minutes later, as Claudio Cassano, who scored off a low shot attempt to the far side of the net.