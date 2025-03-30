RBNY II comes back to top neighbors, 3:2

March 30, 2025 (Official Game Summary) 3:2 New York NY City Bogacz

Mosquera

Hall Lacher

McCamy 03.30.25 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II defeated NYCFC II, 3-2, at Sports Illustrated Stadium on MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 3. New York opened the scoring in the 7th minute, when Julian Hall laced a shot that was punched by NYCFC II goalkeeper Maclean Learned but fell to the feet of Wiktor Bogacz, who placed a shot into the bottom left corner. Bogacz and defender Brooklyn Schwarz made their first career MLS NEXT Pro appearance and start. New York City leveled the scoring in the 12th minute when Maximo Carrizo whipped in a driven cross on the ground to Julien Lacher who tucked a shot into the bottom right corner. NYCFC II would find the net again in the 56th minute, when Carrizo dropped a ball to the top of the box to Collin McCamy, who struck a shot into the bottom right corner. In the 67th minute, New York found the equalizer. Hall drove the ball 20 yards and dished a pass on the top of the box to Rafael Mosquera, who took a touch inside and laced a shot into the bottom left corner. New York City midfielder Piero Elias was given his second yellow and a red card in the 80th minute to put New York up a man. In the 85th minute, Red Bulls II won a penalty after Hall was shoved in the back on a cross by a NYCFC II defender. Hall stepped up to take the penalty kick, smashing a shot into the top left corner to give New York a 3-2 victory.