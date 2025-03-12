Lewis Morgan out for at least six weeks

New York Red Bulls forward Lewis Morgan suffered a left knee injury in training and had successful surgery on Tuesday. Morgan is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks.

Morgan entered his fourth season with the Red Bulls, where he has made 67 career MLS appearances and has recorded 27 goals and 11 assists. Morgan led the club in goals scored last season with 13, which was his second double-digit goal scoring season with New York.