Metro fights for a scoreless draw in Atlanta

March 8, 2025 0:0 Atlanta New York



03.08.25 · League We're not sure if this is a full-blown injury crisis, but it seems to be heading in that direction, especially on the attacking side. So, all things considered, a 0:0 road draw in Atlanta is not a bad result, especially considering that Metro didn't put a single shot on target the whole game. Anticipating Atlanta's speedy attackers, Sandro Schwarz elected to bench Alexander Hack, switching Noah Eile to the left and inserting Dylan Nealis. Two other changes were due to necessity: Dennis Gjengaar got his first action of the year for the injured Cameron Harper, and Julian Hall got his first career league start for the injured Mohammed Sofo (who himself played last week for the injured Lewis Morgan). Metro's offense was incredibly inept in the first half. Wingbacks Omar Valencia and Gjengaar could do nothing to bring the ball forward. No one was able to break Atlanta's midfield, resulting in a lot of sideways and backwards passes and wasted possession after wasted possession. But that might have been just as well, as keeping the ball from the hosts seemed like a good idea. Time after time, Atlanta gave Metro trouble, with only Carlos Coronel standing between an opening goal on numerous occasions. A completely ineffective Hall was removed at halftime for Wiki Carmona, and so was Valencia for Raheem Edwards. The former was pretty much addition by subtraction; the latter saw vast improvement on the left flank. Metro was much better offensively in the second half, but the closest they got to a goal was when Eile missed the net from the center of the box as from a continuation of a set piece. The defense vastly improved in the second half as well, as Sean Nealis led the way to thwart any dangerous chances from Atlanta. At the end, a road point seemed earned... but boy, are we starting to get worried about our attack... or lack thereof. Lineup: Coronel, Valencia, Eile, Nealis, Nealis, Edelman, Stroud, Gjengaar, Forsberg, Hall, Choupo-Moting. Subs: Edwards, Carmona, Carballo.