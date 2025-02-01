The return of Tim Parker?

Could Tim Parker be returning? According to... Metro great Sacha Kljestan, now obviously working for MLS on Apple, RBNY is about to sign its former defender as a free agent. Tom Bogert confirmed the report, saying that the deal is being "finalized".

Parker spent three years with Metro, and was terrific partnering Aaron Long in the Shield-winning 2018 season. He was traded to Houston after 2020, and then headed to expansion St. Louis in 2023. New England acquired him midway through last season, but he barely played for the Revs.

Of course, with Sean Nealis and Noah Eile already in the fold, and Alexander Hack coming on board, Parker seems to be a surplus in central defense... Unless Sandro Schwarz means the playoff formation that featured three central backs becoming an everyday occurrence?