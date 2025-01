Metro close to loaning Andy Rojas?

Costa Rican international winger Andy Rojas, whose named first bubbled up a few weeks ago, could be making his way to Metro soon. According to Costa Rican reporter Kevin Jimenez, it will be a "loan with an option to buy [for] around $2 million".

Rojas, 19, has already recorded five senior caps. He recently led Herediano to the national championship.

Stay tuned?