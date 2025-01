Journeyman Raheem Edwards signed?

January 28, 2025 According to Tom Bogert, Metro has signed journeyman left back Raheem Edwards as a free agent from Montreal. RBNY would be his 7th MLS team. The Canadian international, 29, has played for Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Minnesota, LAFC, LA Galaxy, and Montreal again. In 177 career regular season games, he has scored eight goals and 28 assists. Stay tuned...