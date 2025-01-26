Timo Werner to taste synergy?

It started as a rumble, but has now escalated to constant regurgitation on the other side of the pond: RBNY is after Timo Werner. The German international is currently with Tottenham on loan from RB Leipzig.

Werner, 28, has struggled mightily this year, going scoreless in 17 league games. Red Bull, of course, will remember the glory of four straight double-digit seasons in the Bundesliga, including an incredible 28 in 2019-20. He played for Germany at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Since Werner is on loan, he would have to be recalled to Leipzig, which would hypothetically lead to whatever necessary shenanigans to get him to New York.

Stay tuned?