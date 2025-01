1:1 tie with DC opens yet another preseason

January 25, 2025 1:1 DC United New York Stroud Forsberg 01.25.25 · Preseason Metro opened the 30th preseason in team history with a 1:1 tie with DC in Bradenton, FL. Emil Forsberg put his team on board in the 21st minute, tapping in a goalmouth pass from aged new signing Emil-Maxim Choupo-Moting. The second half saw a switch to a heavily-tilted reserve and academy lineup. Former Metro Jared Stroud scored the equalizer in the 76th.