Dante Vanzeir returns to Belgium

January 24, 2025 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have transferred Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir to K.A.A. Gent of the Jupiler Pro League, the club announced today. New York will retain a sell-on percentage. "We want to wish Dante all the best in the next step of his career," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Dante played a big role in our club earning our first-ever Eastern Conference Championship last season and we appreciate all of his hard work over the last two seasons." Vanzeir, 26, played the last two seasons with the Red Bulls, where he made 63 career appearances across all competitions and recorded 11 goals and 12 assists. In 2024, Vanzeir made 32 MLS appearances and tallied 14 goal contributions, including 10 assists which was the first time since 2018 that a Red Bulls player had recorded double-digit MLS assists in a single season. The forward tallied four assists in New York's 4-0 win over Inter Miami CF on March 23, he became the first player in franchise history to record four assists in a single match. He recorded two goals and one assist during the Red Bulls' 2024 postseason run, which included a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over rivals NYCFC in the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Prior to New York, Vanzeir played with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for three seasons, where he made 92 career appearances and scored 48 goals and tallied 21 assists. In 2020, Vanzeir scored 18 goals, which led him to being named Player of the Year and winning the Golden Boot for the Challenger Pro League. He helped the club gain promotion to the Juplier Pro League for the first time in 48 years. Vanzeir also spent time with Beerschot V.A., KV Mechelen, and KCR Genk. While with Beerschot, Vanzeir made 27 appearances in the Challenger Pro League during the 2018-19 season, and he scored 13 goals.