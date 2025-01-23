Vanzeir close to Belgian return?

According to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, "Dante Vanzeir [is] flying tonight from New York to Brussels in order to complete his move to KAA Gent with all details now being fixed in order to make a done deal."

Gent's initial interest in Vanzeir was reported three weeks ago. The talks have ramped up recently, even with Vanzeir joining RBNY for preseason training in Florida. According to Tavolieri, "Gent has decided to accelerate on the New York Red Bulls striker in order to make the deal happen."

Stay tuned?