What if Meara didn't get injured?

January 22, 2025 On July 8, 2012, Metro was playing at its usual house of horrors, Foxboro. That day, they suffered yet another loss at the hands of New England (the streak would be broken two years later), both on the scoreboard and in the locker room. Late in the game, goalkeeper Ryan Meara was going for the ball, when the Revs' Kelyn Rowe undercut him, leading to Meara landing on his hip. Just like that, a promising rookie season was over. At that point, Meara had played every single minute after being drafted from Fordham in the second round. And he played extremely well, behind a makeshift defense that kept changing week-to-week due to Rafael Marquez's whims and various injuries. It looked like we had our goaltender of the future... until we didn't. Amazingly, Meara finished out the game, but the writing was on the wall. Five days later, with backup Jeremy Vuolo deemed not ready (he never played a Metro minute), journeyman Bill Gaudette was acquired. And then, exactly a month after the injury, Luis Robles was brought in. Meara had surgery and went on injury reserve soon after. And the rest is Metro history. There is no doubt that Robles is not only the greatest goalkeeper in Metro's history, but one of its most important players ever. But only one goalkeeper can play at a time (duh!), so his mammoth 183 consecutive game streak came at the expense of Meara. From 2013 to 2017, Meara's only first team appearances came in Open Cup and CONCACAF play. Note that we said "first team", because in 2016, Meara backstopped RBNY II to the USL Cup that included penalty kick victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The next year, he used the Open Cup to prove he belonged. Metro made it all the way to the final, and Meara's performance to beat Philadelphia on penalty kicks -- and then shutout New England on the road was a major part of the run. Robles finally missed some games in 2018, but when his run ended after the next season, we assumed Meara would take over the starting role. Alas, the brainiacs in charge decided to sign David Jensen, who immediately flopped. Meara became the starter midway through the COVID-impacted season and played so well that we named him MetroFanatic Hero of the Year. Next year, Carlos Coronel arrived, and Meara's chances have been limited. He does retire on a high note, however, after allowing just six goals in eight matches in 2024. But let's go back to that July 8, 2012. What happens if Meara doesn't get injured? Surely, Robles does not arrive. Does Metro still win all those Shields? What becomes of Meara's career then? Ryan Meara retires as one of the most beloved figures in team history. No need for any what ifs.