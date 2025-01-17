Metro monitoring Maurice Neubauer?

January 17, 2025 The assumption has always been that John Tolkin will be replaced by Chilean left back Marcelo Morales, but another name has entered the fray. Sky Sports in Germany is reporting that RBNY is considering Maurice Neubauer from Elversberg. "Talks with the player have taken place. No contact between the clubs yet," the report says. Neubauer, 26, spent 2016-2018 with Mainz's second team, which was coached by Sandro Schwarz during his first season, before Metro's current coach took over the first team. Neubauer has never played above the German second division. He is under contract through the end of this season.