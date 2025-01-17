Take a bow, John Tolkin

January 17, 2025 There have been 1592 goals scored in Metro history. Let's talk about #1523 and #1591. #1523: Metro, below the playoff line since the first day of the season, needs a Decision Day win in Nashville to book a playoff spot that seemed improbable. Alas, like much of the 2023 season, they can't score a goal. Neither can the hosts, but a draw does Metro no good. Then, in injury time, Luquinhas, whose one good quality was earning free kicks... earns a penalty kick. Who stands up but John Tolkin. With the club's fate on his back, the left back calmly slots the ball to his right. Metro wins to keep the playoff streak intact. #1591: An unlikely playoff run sees Metro face off Orlando in the Eastern finals. Once again, a scoreless game, but this time, early in the second, Metro earns a free kick on the right side of the box. Tolkin, whose prowess from the right corner has earned numerous goals the last two seasons, has a chance from a similar scenario. He sends a perfect ball through the box and onto the head of Andres Reyes, who barely misses the back post with his body, but does not miss the ball with his head. The goal proved to be the only one of the game, as Metro makes only its second MLS Cup. Tolkin's game was not about goals; amazingly, Metro won every game that he scored in. For long stretches of the past four years, he was Metro's best (only?) creative player. It's been obvious for a long time that he will depart for greener pastures at some point. That point is now. If we were to rank the 1592 goals in order of importance, #1523 and #1591 would both be incredibly high. If we were to rank Metro homegrown players in order of importance, or Metro left backs in order of importance, of Metro New Jerseyans in order of importance... Take a bow, John Tolkin.