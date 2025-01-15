Ten Best: Born in New Jersey

January 15, 2025 We first looked at this ten years ago, but, with John Tolkin's pending departure, now seems like a good time to revisit... (Remember, as with all these lists, only Metro performance matters.) 10) Connor Lade (Livingston)

Only three players won all three Metro Shields: Luis Robles, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Lade. One of the longest-serving players in team history, the first successful academy product (no, NOT Juan Agudelo!). 9) Daniel Edelman (Warren)

There are some holes in his game, but perhaps we're being harsh on someone who just started MLS Cup at the age of 21. Edelman keeps improving every year, and has the makings of a future captain. 8) Brian White (Flemington)

One of the stupidest moves of the Kevin Thelwell era was giving away White. White has been lights out for Vancouver since, while Metro is still in dire need of a top striker -- and it's been four years! He scored 16 goals here in just 51 games, a top ten strike rate in team history in terms of goals per minute. 7) Matt Miazga (Clifton)

When this list was originally published in May 2015, Miazga placed tenth. What followed was a monster season, as he was a vital cog in earning the second Shield... and then he was sold to Chelsea. 6) Eddie Gaven (Hamilton)

22 years ago, Gaven, then 16, debuted for Metro. It seems like two lifetimes ago. A year later, at 17, he was named to the MLS Best XI, still the youngest player in league history to get that honor. A year after that, the clown Alexi Lalas dumped him to Columbus. 5) Sean Davis (Long Branch)

The first academy product to be named captain, third in team history in games played and fifth in minutes. A very important part of the 2018 Shield winner and a vital midfield cog for his seven years here. 4) Jozy Altidore (Livingston)

Yet another brilliant youngster, given away too soon. So many brilliant goals during his short time here. Yes, he became a punk in Toronto, and yes, he did not exactly endear himself when the US failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. But the early returns for Metro were so auspicious. 3) Tony Meola (Belleville)

The original Metro goalkeeper, often the last line of defense, the World Cup veteran with a once-famous ponytail... And then, a triumphant sojourn to Kansas City, and a return to Metro, with a spectacular performance for the ages in that playoff-clinching game in 2005. 2) John Tolkin (Chatham)

Probably the second best left back in Metro history (behind Kemar Lawrence). Probably the second best academy product in Metro history (behind Tyler Adams). Probably the second best New Jerseyan in Metro history? Sounds about right. 1) Tim Howard (North Brunswick)

In 1998, a scrawny 18-year-old signed with Metro. In 2001, he became a starter. In 2003, he was sold to Manchester United. In 2010, he started for the US at the World Cup. In 2014, he set the World Cup record for saves. His Metro years? Only the greatest goalkeeping in MLS history.