John Tolkin on verge of Holstein move?

The long-pondered departure of John Tolkin seems to be on the verge of happening. Tom Bogert is reporting that "Holstein Kiel [is] finalizing a deal" to sign Metro's left back. RBNY will receive $3 million and retain a sell-on percentage.

Transfermarkt confirms the sale, quoting the price at 2.5 million euro with 20% sell-on.

Kiel is currently second bottom in the Bundesliga, after getting promoted to the top division for the first time since the league's formation in 1963. Metro is rumored to fill Tolkin's slot with Chilean left back Marcelo Morales.

Stay tuned?