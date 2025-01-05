KAA Gent looking into Dante Vanzeir

January 5, 2025 When old man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was signed as a Designated Player, it became clear that Metro needed to do something before the roster compliance date. There was no way they were going to carry four. The obvious scenario was buying down Felipe Carballo with allocation money, but perhaps the more logical one would be moving on from Dante Vanzeir. (Or both? They can do both.) Nieuws Blad is reporting that Belgian club KAA Gent, who recently lost its top scorer to injury, is considering bringing Vanzeir back to his home country. The website reports that "Vanzeir himself is also interested in a new club". Stay tuned?