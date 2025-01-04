Metro linked to Austrian midfielder Dominik Fitz

January 4, 2025 Metro might be dipping into the Austrian well again, and this time not in the obvious place of Salzburg. According to Kronen Zeitung, RBNY scouts are tracking Dominik Fitz of Austria Vienna. Supposedly, they already observed him twice in Vienna and have "announced that they would travel to the Violets' training camp in Antalya (January 8-17) to continue to observe Fitz." Fitz, 25, has been at the club since he was seven years old, making the first team move at 17. This year, he has three goals and seven assists in the Austrian top flight. He is an Austrian youth international who is valued at 2.5 million euros. Stay tuned?