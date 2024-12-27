Metro linked to Costa Rican winger Andy Rojas

Now here is a potential signing that fills Metro's usual profile. Rumors out of Costa Rica first linked Herediano's winger Andy Rojas to a MLS club a few days ago. Now, Tendencia claims that "Herediano confirms that Andy Rojas has been sold to the Red Bull Group. He will play his last match in red and yellow today."

Rojas, nicknamed Tuti, has just turned 19. He has already played four times for the senior Costa Rican national team.

Stay tuned?