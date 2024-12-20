Elias Manoel sold to RSL for 700K

December 20, 2024 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have traded forward Elias Manoel to Real Salt Lake, the club announced today. Real Salt Lake will also receive New York's three natural 2025 MLS SuperDraft picks and their natural second round 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick. The Red Bulls receive $550,000 in GAM for 2025, $150,000 in GAM for 2026, and retain a percentage of sell-on rights. "We want to thank Elias for all his contributions to our club over the last two-and-a-half years," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "He has been a great player and person for our organization, and we wish him and his family all the best in this next opportunity." Manoel, 23, finished his third season with New York, where he made 33 MLS appearances and recorded eight goals and four assists. The forward has made 67 MLS appearances for the Red Bulls and has scored 13 goals and tallied 10 assists. During the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Manoel became the first player in franchise history to record a hat trick in a playoff match and became the sixth player to accomplish the feat in league history. Prior to the Red Bulls, Manoel spent his entire career with Gremio. He made 40 appearances for the club, where he scored nine goals. He was Gremio's top goal scorer in the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho, where he scored five goals in 11 matches and led the club to the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho title.