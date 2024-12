Alexander Hack to hack for Metro?

December 19, 2024 According to Tom Bogert, "New York Red Bulls sign German center back Alexander Hack". Note the present tense. Hack, 31 (another one over 30!) is a German central defender who has spent the last year hacking in Saudi Arabia... but had previously turned up for Sandro Schwarz and Mainz, spending a good decade there between 2014 and 2023. Stay tuned...