Old man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signed

December 18, 2024 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to an MLS contract. Choupo-Moting will sign as a Designated Player on a two-year MLS contract through 2026 with an option for 2027 pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC. "We are excited to add a player of Maxim's caliber to our roster," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Maxim is a great player, a winner and his experience in Europe's top leagues will be greatly important to our club in 2025 and beyond." Choupo-Moting, 35, brings 17 years of professional experience to the Red Bulls. The forward has spent the last four seasons with FC Bayern Munich, where he made 122 appearances and scored 38 goals. He won three Bundesliga titles, one German Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup in his time with Bayern Munich. Prior to Bayern Munich, Choupo-Moting played with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 for two seasons. He made 51 appearances for the club and recorded nine goals and three assists. He won two Ligue 1 championships and one French Cup with PSG. The Hamburg, Germany native had stints at Stoke City FC and FC Schalke 04 as well. In his time with Schalke, he made 106 appearances and recorded 22 goals and 17 assists. Choupo-Moting spent four seasons with 1. FSV Mainz 05, he made 81 appearances and scored 22 goals for the club. He helped Mainz 05 secure seventh place in the Bundesliga during the 2013-14 season and earn qualification to UEFA Europa League. Choupo-Moting began his professional career with Hamburger SV, where he played with their academy. He made 37 appearances and scored five goals. "Maxim is a strong forward that will bring a lot of experience and leadership to our club," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He will be a great addition to our roster, and we are looking forward to seeing him on the pitch at Sports Illustrated Stadium." Choupo-Moting has featured for the Cameroon National Team, where he has made 73 appearances and scored 20 goals. He made his first appearance for Cameroon on May 11, 2010, and he featured for Cameroon at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. He also helped Cameroon qualify for the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, where he featured in both. Choupo-Moting also scored his first career FIFA World Cup goal in a 3-3 draw against Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also featured for Germany Youth National Teams, where he had 19 total appearances and scored nine goals.