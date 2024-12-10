Vanzeir, Manoel exposed in expansion draft

The New York Red Bulls have protected 12 players ahead of tomorrow's MLS Expansion Draft for San Diego FC. Per MLS Expansion Draft rules, each club is allowed to protect up to 12 players. New York will have five additional players from the current roster automatically protected.

The Red Bulls will protect goalkeepers A.J. Marcucci and Carlos Coronel, defenders Sean Nealis, Dylan Nealis, Noah Eile, and Andres Reyes, midfielders Emil Forsberg, Ronald Donkor, Lewis Morgan, Felipe Carballo, Cameron Harper, and Wiki Carmona.

Nine homegrowns who are under the age of 25, goalkeeper Aidan Stokes, defenders John Tolkin, Curtis Ofori, and Davi Alexandre, midfielders Daniel Edelman and Peter Stroud, and forwards Serge Ngoma, Julian Hall, and Roald Mitchell are automatically protected.

RBNY players available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Ryan Meara

Defenders: Kyle Duncan, Juan Mina

Midfielders: Dennis Gjengaar, Mohammed Sofo