15-year-old Adri Mehmeti signed to homegrown deal

December 10, 2024 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed Staten Island, NY native Adri Mehmeti to a three-year MLS contract as a homegrown. Mehmeti signs a four-year contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He becomes the third youngest homegrown signing at 15 years, 249 days old and becomes the 35th homegrown signing in franchise history. Mehmeti, 15, joins the Red Bulls after spending last season with New York Red Bulls II, where he made 15 appearances and logged 687 minutes played. Mehmeti recorded his first professional assist in a 4-3 win over Chicago Fire FC II on August 4. "Adri is an exceptional young midfielder that has shown great progress in his development with New York Red Bulls II this past season," said New York Red Bulls Sporting Director Julian de Guzman. "He is a great person on and off the field and we are excited to add him to our roster." Prior to being with New York Red Bulls, Mehmeti has been a member of Red Bulls Academy since 2019. He was a member of the 2023 U-15 Red Bulls Academy team that won the U-15 MLS NEXT Cup. They became the first Red Bulls Academy side to win a MLS NEXT Cup and Mehmeti also contributed a goal during their run to the championship. "Adri has shown good performances in his games with New York Red Bulls II as well as in training with the first team," said New York Red Bulls Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He is a talented young player, and we cannot wait to help him continue his development with us." Mehmeti has received call-ups to both United States Youth National Team and the Albania Youth National Team. He has made seven appearances for the United States U-15 National Team, where he has scored one goal. The midfielder most recently participated in a national team camp with them in 2024. He also has featured for Albania's U-15 National Team, where he has made three appearances and has scored one goal.