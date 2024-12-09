Omar Valencia prmoted to first team

December 9, 2024 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II defender Omar Valencia to an MLS contract, the club announced today. Valencia signs a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. Valencia, 20, played two seasons with New York Red Bulls II. In two seasons, he has made 37 appearances, including 35 starts. Valencia has tallied four assists earning his first career MLS NEXT Pro assist in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati 2 on March 28, 2023. He made his MLS NEXT Pro debut on March 26, 2023, in a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew 2. Valencia earned seven first team call ups over the 2024 MLS season. He made his MLS debut on June 8 against the New England Revolution. "We are very excited to add Omar [Valencia] to our first team roster," said Sporting Director Julian de Guzman. "Omar has shown a great development over the last two seasons with New York Red Bulls II and we are looking forward to seeing him progress with our club." Prior to New York, Valencia played with Panamena de Futbol Clausura Club Plaza Amador. He made eight total appearances with the club including two starts. The defender has represented Panama at the international level. He most recently featured for Panama's U-23 team in friendlies against Mexico on September 6 and 9. Valencia previously appeared for Panama's U20's during 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, where he made four appearances. "Omar [Valencia] is a talented young defender that has had much success with our second team," said New York Red Bulls Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He has trained with us for much of the season and we cannot wait for him to continue with us next year." Valencia made his Panamanian National Team debut on June 11, 2022, in a friendly against Uruguay. Valencia was also featured in Panama's 2024 Copa America team appearing as a substitute in Panama's match against Colombia. He became the first active MLS NEXT Pro player to play in Copa America.