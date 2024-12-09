Coronel's option picked up, Burke's is not

The New York Red Bulls announced today end of year roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2024 season. The Red Bulls have exercised options on one player and declined the options on two players. An additional 26 players are already under contract for next season.

The Red Bulls have exercised the option on goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

The club has declined options on defender Aidan O'Connor and forward Cory Burke.

Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci is returning from loan with IF Gnistan and defender Juan Jose Mina continues to be on loan with Estrela da Amadora.

New York Red Bulls II forward Tanner Rosborough will occupy a homegrown roster spot as of January 1, 2025.