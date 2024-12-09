Ryan Meara signed to new contract

December 9, 2024 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Meara has signed a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. "Ryan has meant a lot to this club over the years, and we are really excited to keep him on our roster," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "In the matches he played in 2024, he was tremendous and is a great leader in our locker room that provides a great example to his teammates." Meara, 34, was drafted in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft and has spent 12 seasons with the Red Bulls. This season, Meara played in eight matches across all competitions, where he posted four shutouts and only allowed six goals. Meara has played in 44 MLS matches for the club and has posted 10 career MLS shutouts in his time with New York. "Ryan is an outstanding human being and a great leader for our team to learn from," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "We are really excited to have Ryan with us for next season and we are looking forward to continuing to build off of our first season together."