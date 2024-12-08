Old man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has signed?

Forgive us for ignoring this yesterday, as we had something more important on our mind... Alas!

The same source who originally broke the story, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting "has signed with New York Red Bulls as a free agent. Contract until 2027 + 1."

While it's not clear if "until 2027" means "until January 2027" or "until December 2027", that will make Choupo-Moting at best 37 before the supposed option year kicks in.

That being said, we could have used a seasoned striker yesterday... Alas!