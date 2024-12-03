Angel, 2007 Ten Best: Metro vs Galaxy

December 3, 2024 Metro's game #1 was in Los Angeles, a 2:1 loss. Metro's game #1079 will also be in Los Angeles... we'll see how that one goes, won't we? Meanwhile, the two teams have played their share of exciting games over the past 29 years. Hell, the last three contests all ended 3:2. So let's look at the ten best ones... from Metro's point of view, obviously. 10) May 19, 2013: New York 1, Los Angeles 0

On a cold, rainy afternoon at Red Bull Arena, the two teams slugged it out for 90 scoreless minutes. Then, a perfect Juninho free kick landed on the head of Tim Cahill, and Metro ran-off last-minute winners. 9) June 19, 2004: MetroStars 2, Los Angeles 1

A last-minute winner by Mike Magee? Memorable, certainly. But a goal scored by Kenny Arena's butt? One in a lifetime. 8) May 4, 2019: New York 3, Los Angeles 2

Fans packed RBA to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it was Metro who raced to an early lead through Amro Tarek. But the Swede got his team back in it, first by setting up, then scoring one himself in quick succession. Marc Rzatkowski tied it after the break. Then Derrick Etienne entered the game, immediately scored, and had to survive a VAR review for the Metro win. 7) September 25, 2010: Los Angeles 0, New York 2

Metro sent a message in this late-season clash: they were a team to be reckoned with. LA was top the league, but Metro went on the road, without Thierry Henry, and put on a defensive clinic. Dane Richards and Juan Pablo Angel scored as Metro went top the East to stay. 6) August 8, 2004: MetroStars 3, Los Angeles 0

In 2004, Metro owned the Galaxy, sweeping them in three matches. This victory, a complete trashing, cost LA's Sigi Schmidt his head coaching job. In the match, Schmidt sent out his players to hack, but Metro held strong. An Amado Guevara penalty kick opened the scoring, and Eddie Gaven and John Wolyniec added goals to complete the rout. 5) June 15, 2002: MetroStars 5, Los Angeles 0

For a moment, Mamadou Diallo wasn't so evil, as the hated Mamadouchebag scored four in his second game with Metro (he had to fight off Rodrigo Faria to take a last-second penalty kick), abusing Alexi Lalas in the process. Brad Davis has the other Metro goal in what stood for four years as the biggest win in club history. 4) June 3, 2000: Los Angeles 0, MetroStars 2

The game that turned Metro's fortunes in the rivalry was the first for Clint Mathis in a NY uniform against his former team. He scored his second goal for Metro, the game-winner (Adolfo Valencia had the other). But, most importantly, playing in front of the Rose Bowl crowd, Mathis lifted his jersey, revealing a "I LOVE NY" t-shirt. The legend was born that night. 3) June 23, 2004: Los Angeles 0, MetroStars 3

The MetroStars played an incredible first half, dominating the supposed best team in the league on their home field. Guevara scored one and Gaven added two as the Metros completely put on a clinic against the Galaxy. The second half turned into a clinic too, a defensive one. As good a 90 minutes as we've ever seen the Metros play. 2) September 26, 2001: MetroStars 4, Los Angeles 1

With no conferences for the playoffs, Metro and LA met for the first time in the post season. Coming off a tie in the opener, the MetroStars scored four goals in an 11-minute span, starting in the 72nd minute, to beat the Galaxy. Faria got two, and Mark Chung and Valencia also figured in the scoring. Metro took a series lead that would sadly vanish three days later. 1) August 18, 2007: New York 5, Los Angeles 4

A record-breaking crowd came to see LA's David Beckham, and left seeing a thriller. Angel's free kick opened the scoring early on, but the Galaxy quickly went up 2:1. Just before halftime, Mathis' rocket tied the game and gave him a Metro record of 45 goals in all competitions. Jozy Altidore undressed the LA defense twice to make it 4:2, but the Galaxy replied to make it level once again. Then, in the 88th, a long shot by Mathis was saved, but Angel knocked home the rebound for the victory.