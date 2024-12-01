Is this the first time Metro won the East?

December 1, 2024 During his post-game interview after the victory over Orlando, Emil Forsberg wondered if this is the first time Metro won the Eastern Conference. He wasn't alone; similar queries popped up on social media. The simple answer: this is the first time Metro won the Eastern Conference. The complex one? Well, look at the picture of Tab Ramos on the right. As everyone knows, this is the second time Metro has made MLS Cup. However, in 2008, they made it as Western Conference champions after being shifted into the other bracket. (So, they are in a rare group with a few other teams that have won both the East and the West.) But even though this is the first time they won the Eastern Conference, it's not the first time they won the East. This is because in 2000 and 2001, MLS went away with conferences and split its 12 teams into three divisions. Metro was in the East with DC, New England, and Miami. (No, not that Miami, the other Miami.) Divisions were irrelevant in the postseason, other than seeding the top three in the eight-team bracket. So the champion of the East for those two seasons was the regular season champion. Of the Eastern DIVISION, not Conference, that is. So, Metro won the Eastern Division in 2000, got a trophy, and then lost in the MLS Cup semifinal to Central champion Chicago. Miami and Tampa were contracted for 2002, and MLS went back to conferences. Does that answer the question?