Old striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting linked

There's quite an important game in two days time, but meanwhile there is a rumor out of Germany. According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, 35-year-old striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting "will join New York Red Bulls. Medical done. All agreed and signed."

Choupo-Moting was last with Bayern Munich. He has also played for PSG, Stoke, Schalke, Nurnberg, Hamburg, and, most intriguingly, Mainz (looks to be sandwiched between Sandro Schwarz's stints as player and coach). He scored 20 goals in 73 games for Cameroon, playing in three World Cups.

And, yes, Choupo-Moting will be 36 in March, not exactly the usual profile for a RBNY target. Metro has not signed a player over 35 since Juninho in December 2012. There have been just two signings over the age of 30 in the last decade: Shaun Wright-Phillips and Cory Burke.

Choupo-Moting has been a free agent since departing Bayern last summer. Last year, he scored two goals in 27 games in league play for the German giants, but started just seven times. He hasn't been a full-time starter since his lone year with Stoke in 2017-18.