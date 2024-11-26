Dax McCarty begins retirement

November 26, 2024 Much was at stake during the Orlando - Atlanta quarterfinal. Sure, the winner would face Metro in the semifinal. But if Atlanta won, not only would Red Bull Arena host the game... it would also host, for the last time, Dax McCarty. It was not to be. So, Metro's longtime captain, the Ginger Ninja himself, is officially retired from professional soccer. He put up a terrific playoff performance, especially against heavily-favored Miami, adding to a storied career that saw six years in Metro's red and white, the last two of those as captain. Two Shields in those six years; one of the select few who was a starter for both. (Luis Robles, of course; Lloyd Sam started both Shield clinchers but was not a full-time starter in 2013.) 198 games in total, team record at the time of his departure, now fourth (Robles, BWP, Sean Davis). Memorable goals, from the last-second winner against Salt Lake to the playoff tally in DC to two corner kick headers in the 7:0 thrashing of the poseur rivals. And then, of course, the unceremonious departure, which theoretically opened up a spot for Tyler Adams, but still made us long for the midfield patrolled by both. Dax would come back to RBA, with Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, still beloved even when wearing the opponent's uniform. If one has to choose the best midfielder in team history, the options are short: Dax. Sacha Kljestan. Amado Guevara. With all respect to the latter two, both wonderful players, we have to go with Dax.