Metro working to sign duo for 2025?

As Metro is a day away from its most important game in six years, it's already thinking about the offseason. One name was known already: tall polish youngster Wiktor Bogacz. According to Tom Bogert, RBNY is "finalizing a deal" to bring him aboard.

The other name is new, first reported by TNT Sports Chile. It's left back Marcelo Morales of Universidad de Chile. Morales, 21, recently broke into the Chilean national team and will presumably be a replacement for John Tolkin, if he is indeed to be sold. Bogert claims the two sides are "in discussions". However, later today Chilean journalist Uriel Lugt reported that Morales is negotiating a contract with his club and that "the option to go to play in MLS on a free transfer has cooled off".

Now, about that game...