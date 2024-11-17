McCarty, 2016 Ten Best: Metro vs NY City

November 17, 2024 You know what's #1 going to be, right? Right. 10) May 10, 2015: New York 2, NY City 1

The first-ever meeting between the two sides was a chippy affair, Bradley Wright-Phillips (who else?) scored just four minutes in, but the tides turned when Matt Miazga got a first-half red card. Metro withstood the onslaught, and BWP doubled the lead. A late Smurf tally made it closer than it was. 9) September 25, 2021: NY City 0, New York 1

Amazingly, Omir Fernandez scored three times in 1:0 wins over the Smurfs. This one, in Metro's last away victory in the series, came during the crucial playoff push. 8) July 14, 2019: New York 2, NY City 1

Metro went down early, but Daniel Royer tied it with a PK right before the break. Then, the ball went out of bounds, the Smurfs expected a corner kick, Alex Muyl quickly threw it in, and Royer got the winner. There was much whining. 7) August 9, 2015: New York 2, NY City 0

Felipe Martins nutmegging Andrea Pirlo? Felipe Martins nutmegging Andrea Pirlo, as Metro completed the first-season sweep. BWP (who else?) had the opener. 6) June 28, 2015: NY City 1, New York 3

Metro went down early in the first ever game at Yankee Stadium. BWP (who else?) tied it right after the break, then Chris Duvall scored his first (and only) Metro goal to give Metro the lead. Matt Miazga scored his first (and only) Metro goal off a free kick header, then celebrated by stepping into the batter's box. 5) June 22, 2022: New York 3, NY City 0

The last of three times the teams met in the Open Cup ended like the previous two -- with a Metro victory. Lewis Morgan, Luquinhas, and Omir Fernandez scored in a romp that sent Metro to the semifinals. 4) July 24, 2016: New York 4, NY City 1

It wasn't 7:0 (we'll get to that, duh), but later in 2016, Metro suffocated the Smurfs at RBA. BWP (who else?) scored two, including his 62nd all-time, tying Juan Pablo Angel's franchise record. Ronald Zubar and Sacha Kljestan added in the romp. 3) June 6, 2018: New York 4, NY City 0

The second Open Cup meeting saw Vincent Bezecourt score his first (and only) Metro goal early on, and it was easy sailing from there. One from Aaron Long and two from Royer completed the slaughter. 2) May 5, 2018: New York 4, NY City 0

A month before the Open Cup, it was another glorious four-goal victory, as Metro scored early and poured it on. Kaku and Florian Valot made it 2:0 after just four minutes. BWP (who else?) and Derrick Etienne added to the rout. 1) May 21, 2016: NY City 0, New York 7

And here we are. Dax McCarty off a corner. BWP. BWP with a bicycle. McCarty off a corner. Muyl, his first career goal. Gonzalo Veron off a free kick. Gideon Baah off a corner, his first Metro goal. We called it the Red Massacre, most reference the Red Wedding. Eat trash, NYCFC.