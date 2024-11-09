Metro still on trail of tall Pole Wiktor Bogacz

Remember Wiktor Bogacz, who was supposed to break the transfer record... of the Polish second division? RBNY hasn't forgotten!

Bogacz even passed Metro's physical before deciding to stay in Poland at the last minute. "There will be time for big contracts," he said at the time. "Big" is a relative word, of course.

Well, according to Meczyki, Metro is still hot on Bogacz's trail! He even visited the RBNY facilities this week. "It looks like Bogacz's transfer could be finalized in the winter transfer window," the Polish website reports. It's the same source that originally broke the link in the summer.

This season, Bogacz has scored an astonishing three goals in 13 games... yes, still in the Polish second division.