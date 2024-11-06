Lewis Morgan named MLS Comeback Player of the Year

November 6, 2024 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been named the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, the league announced today. Morgan is third player to be named a finalist in franchise history for the award alongside Tab Ramos (2000) and Chris Albright (2010) and becomes the first to win it. Morgan, 28, suffered subsequent hip injuries in 2023, which caused him to miss 28 matches during the 2023 season. After returning for the 2024 MLS season, Morgan recorded 13 goals and seven assists in 29 matches played. He led the club in goals and ranked tied for fifth among active MLS midfielders. His 20 goal contributions is the most by a Red Bulls player since 2018 and he also became the fifth midfielder in franchise history to record 20-plus goal contributions in a single season. This was Morgan's second career double-digit goal scoring season for New York, which ranks tied for second in franchise history for double-digit goal scoring seasons by a midfielder. The Scottish international becomes the first Red Bulls' player to win an MLS Year-End Award since 2018, when former New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long was named MLS Defender of the Year. Morgan owns the top two goal scoring seasons by a midfielder in franchise history. Morgan earned his first call-up to the Scotland National Team since 2019 and has earned three call-ups this calendar year. Morgan has made five caps for Scotland in 2024 and featured in their last group stage match at the 2024 UEFA Euro against Hungary. The midfielder became the third active Red Bulls player to be named to a UEFA Euro in franchise history along with Lothar Matthaus (1996) and Roberto Donadoni (2000).