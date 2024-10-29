Somehow, Metro upsets Crew in playoff opener, 1:0

October 29, 2024 0:1 Columbus New York

Carballo 10.29.24 · Playoff "The game starts next week 0:0 and hopefully, after 50 minutes, it's also 0:0, and then I think we will have a good chance." -- Sandro Schwarz You know, we've had a ton of fun(?) over the past few months with some choice quotes from Metro management, but you got us with this one, Sandro. We think you got Columbus with this one as well. We expected rope-a-dope. We're not sure what Columbus expected, but it wasn't the three-man backline. Metro puzzled Columbus straight out of the gate, scored midway through the half, and then held on late for an improbable playoff victory. The goal came in the 25th minute, off an Emil Forsberg corner. Lewis Morgan and Dylan Nealis kept it alive with headers, sending it from the right to the left side. There, it fell onto the foot of Felipe Carballo, and the previously-useless Designated Player found a perfect time to score his first MLS goal. Metro wasn't just winning on the scoreboard, they completely stuffed Columbus' attacking opportunities with a high line of pressure. When the home team got the ball, Metro's three defenders quickly became five, in an organized performance not seen from this club for months. Of course, it couldn't be easy. Morgan missed a breakaway midway through the second half, and Carlos Coronel was forced to make a kick save on another end. The Metro keeper, coming off a streak of shaky performances, played his best game of the year, making eight saves. A brilliant close-range stop late in the match kept Metro ahead. When the referee put up a completely inexcusable nine minutes of stoppage time, we were sure that Metro would find a new way to painfully lose. Yet, it didn't happen. A misdirected ball off a Columbus attacker looked destined to beat Coronel at the near post, but sailed harmlessly wide. It wasn't easy, but Metro held on. So now, we go back to Red Bull Arena, needing a win to advance. What tricks will Herr Schwarz pull out this time?