The myth of momentum

October 23, 2024 "When it comes to playoffs, it's about momentum. It's about luck." -- Jochen Schneider Yes, it's that quote again. Let's delve into the momentum part, shall we? Many think that entering the playoffs on a positive streak will lead to potential glory. As Metro has proved time and again, that is not the case. Once again, looking at the 15-year playoff qualification streak, Metro has done extremely well at the tail ends of each season, winning its finale 12 out of 15 times. Three of those wins gave them the Supporters Shield. In 2016, they actually went into the playoffs on an unbeaten streak of 20 games! They were swept by a lower seed. Take a look at the list below. Do you see a pattern? Is there any proof that momentum exists when headed into the playoffs, at least for this club? You know our answer. 2010: Won finale, lost first series 2011: Won finale, won play-in, lost first series 2012: Won finale, lost first series 2013: Won last 2 to win Shield (unbeaten in 8), lost first series 2014: Won finale, won play-in, won first series, lost second series 2015: Won last 2 to win Shield, won first series, lost second series 2016: Won last 4 (unbeaten in 16, or unbeaten in 20 in all competitions), lost first series 2017: Won finale (unbeaten in 3), won play-in, lost first series 2018: Won last 5 to win Shield, won first series (but lost opener), lost second series 2019: Lost finale, lost one-game playoff 2020: Won finale, lost one-game playoff 2021: Tied last 2 (unbeaten in 3), lost one-game playoff 2022: Won finale, lost one-game playoff 2023: Won last 3, won play-in, lost first series 2024: Lost last 2... Oh, and the only time Metro made MLS Cup, in 2008, they lost their last regular season game, crushed 5:2 by Chicago, only to back into the playoffs after DC failed in its finale. But we guess that year they had a lot of luck...