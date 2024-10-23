|
The myth of momentum
October 23, 2024
"When it comes to playoffs, it's about momentum. It's about luck." -- Jochen Schneider
Yes, it's that quote again. Let's delve into the momentum part, shall we?
Many think that entering the playoffs on a positive streak will lead to potential glory. As Metro has proved time and again, that is not the case. Once again, looking at the 15-year playoff qualification streak, Metro has done extremely well at the tail ends of each season, winning its finale 12 out of 15 times. Three of those wins gave them the Supporters Shield. In 2016, they actually went into the playoffs on an unbeaten streak of 20 games! They were swept by a lower seed.
Take a look at the list below. Do you see a pattern? Is there any proof that momentum exists when headed into the playoffs, at least for this club? You know our answer.
2010: Won finale, lost first series
2011: Won finale, won play-in, lost first series
2012: Won finale, lost first series
2013: Won last 2 to win Shield (unbeaten in 8), lost first series
2014: Won finale, won play-in, won first series, lost second series
2015: Won last 2 to win Shield, won first series, lost second series
2016: Won last 4 (unbeaten in 16, or unbeaten in 20 in all competitions), lost first series
2017: Won finale (unbeaten in 3), won play-in, lost first series
2018: Won last 5 to win Shield, won first series (but lost opener), lost second series
2019: Lost finale, lost one-game playoff
2020: Won finale, lost one-game playoff
2021: Tied last 2 (unbeaten in 3), lost one-game playoff
2022: Won finale, lost one-game playoff
2023: Won last 3, won play-in, lost first series
2024: Lost last 2...
Oh, and the only time Metro made MLS Cup, in 2008, they lost their last regular season game, crushed 5:2 by Chicago, only to back into the playoffs after DC failed in its finale. But we guess that year they had a lot of luck...