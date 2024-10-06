Metro playoff scenarios (1 game left)

October 6, 2024 So much for that supposed home field advantage. With one game left in the regular season, Metro can no longer get to the top four, the spot it occupied for the majority of the season. In fact, they cannot even get to the top five. Metro is guaranteed to finish sixth or seventh, meaning they will play either Cincinnati or Columbus in the playoffs. The only team Metro can catch is Charlotte, who is one point ahead. However, Charlotte wins any tiebreakers because they are guaranteed to end with more wins. Metro hosts Columbus in its regular season finale, Charlotte travels to DC. So, the only way for Metro to finish sixth and therefore face Cincinnati is: A win AND A Charlotte loss or tie Failing that, Metro will finish seventh and travel to the same team they are hosting in the finale.